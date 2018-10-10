Nancy Storts Dick, 85

Nancy Carol Storts Dick, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of the Ripley First Presbyterian Church, a member of the Red Hats Society, a member of her hospice group of twenty years and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Chapter Regent Peace Party and Chaplain of the Taliaferro Chapter. Mrs. Dick was born January 7, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry Walter and Viola Gladys (Rodgers) Storts, Sr. She was also preceded in death her husband in 1999 – Donald Joseph Dick; two sisters – Joni Lynn Storts Craig and Donna Sue Storts Kell; one brother – Harry Walter Storts, Jr.

Mrs. Dick is survived by four children – Joseph Brent Dick (Melinda Lee Hoffman), Cynthia Karen Prutzman, Laurie Elizabeth Karian (John) and Brandon Shawn Dick; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters – Lela Ann Storts Hill and Holly Jean Storts Marshall; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a Memorial Open House will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. at 135 North Second Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.