Battle between Lady Jays, Lady Rockets ends in tie

The first time the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays and the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets met on the soccer field this season, it was the Lady Rockets coming away with a narrow 2-1 victory. But in Monday’s non-league contest at Fayetteville, defenses on both ends prevailed in the match that ended in a 0-0 tie.

Fayetteville senior Cassidy Robinson came through with some nice saves as the Lady Rockets’ goalkeeper in the first half, while Lady Rockets attackers could not get the ball past Ripley’s senior goalkeeper Ginny Saunders who held sturdy throughout the match.

Ripley freshman Reggie Taylor fired off two early shots, only two be saved by Robinson.

The Lady Rockets nearly broke the tie late in the first half as freshman Makenna Holden fired off a shot from the side, but it was Saunders there for the save once again.

A shot by Fayetteville freshman Casey Cole drifted just wide of the goal in the final seconds of the first half, as both teams headed into halftime break scoreless.

Robinson moved to offense in the second half and it was freshman Sammy Iles moving to the goalkeeper position for the Lady Rockets.

Not only were the goalkeepers on both ends refusing to let a ball reach the back of the net, but they were aided by some excellent defensive play on the field with defensive players clearing attacks throughout the contest. With just over 20 minutes to go in the second half, Ripley senior Cailey Kirk moved in to clear a ball, stifling a Lady Rocket attack.

It looked as if the Lady Jays would take the lead with Taylor on the attack with 10 minutes remaining, but it was Iles coming through with a save to prevent a Ripley goal.

A shot from close range by Robinson missed just wide of its mark with under a minute to go, and neither team was able to gain an edge in the non-league bout.

Next week marks the beginning of post season tournament play, and the Lady Rockets (No. 10 seed, 8-5-2) will host No. 11 seed North College Hill (3-9) in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 16.

The Lady Jays are the No. 13 seed with a record of 1-9-2 and will host No. 14 seed Middletown Christian (2-10) in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 16.

Fayetteville’s Makenna Holden and Ripley’s Lexi Fisher battle for possession during the Oct. 8 non-league game at Fayetteville. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_makenna-holden-and-lexi-fisher.jpg Fayetteville’s Makenna Holden and Ripley’s Lexi Fisher battle for possession during the Oct. 8 non-league game at Fayetteville.