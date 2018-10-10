Aaron “Cheese” James Comberger, 27

Aaron “Cheese” James Comberger, age 27 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a construction worker. Aaron was born December 29, 1990 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Dallas “Jimbo” and Alice “Jeanie” (Wade) Comberger of Williamsburg, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one brother – Jason Comberger, maternal grandfather – William Wade, one uncle – Darrin Comberger, three aunts – Melissa Grubbs, Marcy Comberger and Karen Prine and one cousin – Braxton Grubbs.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Comberger is survived by one brother – Nathan Comberger of Williamsburg, Ohio; paternal grandparents – James and Marcella Comberger of Williamsburg, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Dave and Gloria Shelton of Florida; one uncle – Billy Lindsley and wife Camille of Tennessee; six aunts – Brittany Comberger and Pamela Fraley both of Williamsburg, Ohio, Robin Sparks and husband Jeff of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Donna McMullen and husband John of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sherry Hollcraft and husband Bill of North Carolina and Marsha Vastine of Salem, Ohio and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com