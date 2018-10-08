Wayne Lawrence Griffith, 90

Wayne Lawrence Griffith, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Griffith was a farmer, a member of the Brown County Farm Bureau, the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, a member of the Antique Car Club and was a former Pleasant Township Trustee for twelve years. He was born March 9, 1928 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Glen Garland and Ella (Shafer) Griffith. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Walter Griffith and one sister – Mary Ellen Griffith.

Mr. Griffith is survived by his wife of seventy years – Mary Edith (Payne) Griffith whom he married August 28, 1948; one daughter – Bonnie Mitchell and husband David of Maysville, Kentucky; one son – Larry Griffith and wife Tara of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three grandchildren – Brett Pfeffer and wife Jennifer of Sardinia, Ohio, Chad Griffith and wife Ashley of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Matt Griffith of Hillsboro, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Hannah, Caleb and Ryan Griffith and Kaitlyn Pfeffer and one brother – Roy Griffith of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 401 S. Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121.

