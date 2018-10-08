Naomi Ruth Pursley, 90

Naomi Ruth Pursley passed away peacefully, while in her home and surrounded by loved ones, on October 5, 2018 two days shy of her ninety first birthday. Ruth was born on October 7, 1927 to the late Rufus and Carrie Cribbet of Mount Orab. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Jack, her daughter Denise Harvey, her grandson Rob Pursley, son-in-law Gary Herrmann and siblings Clark Cribbet, Clara Page, Robert Cribbet, Roberta Reeve and Rosemary Page.

Ruth is survived by her sisters Fannie Snider and Joan Mullen, beloved children Gloria Herrmann, Jacquelyn (Danny) Bohl, Derry Pursley, Dan (Edie) Pursley and her cherished grandchildren Dana Pursley, Chadwick Bohl, JD Pursley, Erica Pursley, Christine Barber, Amy Jo DeClaire, Nicole Beinke, Kari Ann Barnes, Micah Herrmann, 24 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and son-in-law Mike Harvey.

Ruth will be forever missed by her large, loving and devoted family, her neighbors and many members of the community. Ruth will be always remembered for her loving nature, kind heart, warm personality and sense of humor. Ruth’s family feels blessed that she lived such a long, healthy and fulfilled life. The family would also like to extend a special and sincere thank you to Ruth’s primary caregiver Melissa Sturgill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations go to Stein Hospice, the Rob Pursley Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

