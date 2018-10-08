Bernard P. “Bernie” Schumacher, 87

Bernard P. “Bernie” Schumacher, age 87 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired switchman for South Central Bell-AT&T, after thirty-eight years of service. He was also a United States Army Korean War Veteran, a member of the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 in Ripley, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, a member of the Knights of Columbus – where he was a 4th degree Knight and served as Past Grand Knight and State Past Financial Secretary. Mr. Schumacher was born February 4, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Spiller) Schumacher. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Mary Ann Paeltz and Coletta Schaffner; three brothers – Paul, Raymond and Clem Schumacher.

Mr. Schumacher is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years Frankie (Merrill) Schumacher; one daughter – Karen Klump (Mark) of Russellville, Ohio; one son – Tom Schumacher (Jeni) of Greenville, South Carolina; four grandchildren – Morgan and Nicole Schumacher of Greenville, South Carolina, Heather Klump Boldman of Russellville, Ohio and Adam Klump (Robin) of Loveland, Ohio; four great-grandchildren; two brothers – James Schumacher of Middletown, Ohio and Stanley Schumacher (Gail) of Mesa, Arizona; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 8, 2018 at St, Michaels Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 7 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will follow the Mass in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley with Military Honors provided by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: American Legion Post 367 2944 Elk River Rd. Ripley, Ohio 45167, the Ripley Life Squad PO Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167, St. Michaels Catholic Church 16 N. 4th St. Ripley, Ohio 45167 or the Knights of Columbus #2374 Scholarship Youth Fund, 7220 West Henry Rd. Ripley, Ohio 45167.

