Broncos lead way in SBAAC American Division at 7-0

With the regular season winding down for local high school soccer teams, the Western Brown Broncos lead the way in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division standings with a flawless league mark of 7-0.

The Broncos claimed their seventh league win of the season on Oct. 2 with a 5-1 win at Wilmington.

Bronco junior Dylan Coffey fired for three goals against Wilmington, completing a hat trick.

Also scoring goals in the Broncos’ league win at Wilmington were seniors Blake Hurt and Tanner Donathan.

The Broncos entered their Oct. 2 league contest coming off a 5-0 league win on the road over the Goshen Warriors on Sept. 25 just before the break for the Brown County Fair. It was the 10th shutout on the season for Western Brown’s senior goalkeeper Sam Linkous.

The Broncos were scheduled to face Batavia in a league match on the road Oct. 4, and they will host the New Richmond Lions in SBAAC American Division play on Oct. 9.

As of Oct. 2, Western Brown's senior goalkeeper Sam Linkous had recorded 10 shutouts.