Sharon Gail Slack, 57

Sharon Gail Slack, age 57 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was a Fiscal Officer for the Clermont County Department of Jobs and Family Services for thirty-seven years and a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mrs. Slack was born September 29, 1960 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Jimmy and Annabelle (Kieffer) Neal of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Slack is survived by her loving husband of nearly twenty-nine years – Mark Slack; two sisters – Linda Rhoads of Hillsboro, Ohio and Debra Scott (Larry) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews – Seth Partin (Chelsey) of Lynchburg, Ohio, Clayton Rhoads of Hillsboro, Ohio, Sara Partin of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Caleb Rhoads of Hillsboro, Ohio, Annie Tolle (Jackson) of Louisville, Kentucky, Gracie Scott of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Zachary Slack (Olivia) of Hamersville, Ohio, Austin Slack of Georgetown, Ohio and Jaiden Slack of Georgetown, Ohio; nine great nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law – John and Shirley Slack of Sardinia, Ohio and brother-in-law – Shannon Slack (Shawna) of Georgetown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a brother – Donald Gene Neal; brother-in-law – Richard Rhoads and a great nephew – Ryan Alford Partin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, October 3 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., also at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The First Baptist Church 704 S. High Street Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

