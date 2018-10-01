Ralph Cook, 81

Ralph Cook of Mount Orab, OH formerly of Waynesville, OH. Beloved husband of Patty Cook for 25 years, loving father of Steve (Jela) Cook of Trenton, OH and Tanya (Brad) Long of Mt. Orab, OH, dear brother of Ronald (Betty) Cook of Waynesville, OH, Ada (Virgil) Fox of Waynesville, OH, caring grandfather of Dakota Long of Mt. Orab, OH and Jessica (Jim) Greene of Wilmington, OH, affectionate great-grandfather of Susan, Norah and Claire. Passed on Tuesday September 25, 2018 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Jenece Cook, a son, Michael Cook, brother, Carl Cook, sister, Sharon Rose Cook and his parents, Sherman and Alene Cook. He faithfully attended Bible Baptist Church for over 14 years. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Bible Baptist Church, 990 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 where friends will be received from 9 AM until time of service. On Saturday, September 29, 2018 a visitation will be held in Liberty, KY at Willow United Methodist Church from 11 AM til 12 noon and then a graveside service will follow at Willow Springs Cemetery. Megie Funeral Home caring for the family in OH and McKinney-Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, KY.

