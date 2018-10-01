Carolyn “Boots” R. Foster, 77, of Mount Orab passed away on September 18, 2018 due to sudden cardiac arrest. She was born to the late Lee and Fannie Hurley, October 15, 1940 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She leaves her daughter and only child, Bridgette Foster and her husband, Roy. She is survived by two brothers. Zane (Linda) and James (Karen) Hurley who reside in Florida. She also leaves behind many beloved family and friends.

She retired from Senco, located in Newtown, Ohio. At the time of her passing she was a devoted, full time caregiver to her loving husband of over 50 years. He has dementia and sadly does not remember her passing. He lovingly speaks of her every single day asking if she will be home soon.

Carolyn was the Paula Deen of Mount Orab. She loved to cook and bake. She could whip up a delicious southern meal and dessert in no time. The only things she never quite mastered were dumplings and biscuits. Although, her biscuits could double as a weapon. Those puppies were rock solid. For her upcoming birthday, she was going to get the John Walsh smart phone for old people. Bless her heart! She tried for years, but just could not figure out how to use her iPhone. On the rare occasion she answered, all you would hear were a few choice words, then a click. The last text she sent simply said, “P.” Carolyn was truly the life of the party. She was so young in spirit and full of zest. Her lifelong dream was to live to be 100, so she could be on the Smucker’s Jar, which was featured on the Today Show. Unfortunately, God had other plans, but she will adoringly always be my Mother Smucker!

While broken-hearted, those who live on will never forget this beautiful, selfless woman and how many lives she touched over the past 77 years. A private memorial will be held at a later date.