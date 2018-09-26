Hall arrigned, $1 million bond set

Michael Hall (left) stands in Brown County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 21 at his arraignment. -

By Wayne Gates

Michael Hall remains in the Brown County Jail on one million dollars bond after being indicted on multiple felonies in Brown County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 21.

Hall fled from Brown County sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop near Mt. Orab on Sept. 16.

Before the chase was over, Hall allegedly fired multiple shots out the window at the pursuing deputies. One bullet hole was found in the front end of a BCSO patrol car following the chase.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said that at least five shots were fired out the window of the Hyundai SUV, presumably by Hall.

“We recovered a pistol with at least five rounds spent. We found five empty casings,” he said.

“We also have one cruiser that has a bullet hole in the grille. The other rounds that (Hall) fired went somewhere. Imagine the risk of that. When you are firing from a moving vehicle, bullets still go somewhere and they may hit targets you didn’t intend to hit.”

Hall is now facing charges of first degree Attempted Murder and first degree Felonious Assault, as well as third degree felony charges of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises, Having Weapons Under Disability and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

He also faces fourth degree felony charges of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

Each of the counts comes with additional firearms specifications totalling ten years each. He is facing enough charges to potentially spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ellis told The News Democrat following the chase that he had high praise for the deputies involved in the pursuit, Corporal Eric Lang and Deputy Brandon Johnson.

“They were as professional and as focused as anyone could be. It was a tense situation and they handled themselves masterfully,” he said.