Glenda F. Barker, 74 years old of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio.

She is survived by her Husband of 55 years: Dennis M. Barker. 4 Daughters: Rhonda Saylor, Michele (Daniel) Rose, Stephanie Garris and the late Kristi Barker. 9 Grandchildren: Brandon (Beckie) Banard, Alexander Brammer, D. Ryan Brammer, Kara Brammer, Lyndsey (Kevin) Jousma, Hayden Garris, Camden Garris, Brian Fry and Timothy Carver. 4 Great-Grandchildren: Bailey Banard, Liam Banard, Lincoln Banard and Lennon Banard. 3 Brothers: Ronald Brock of Delaware, James (Darlene) Brock of Kentucky and the late Darrell Brock. 3 Sisters: Bonnie Lake of Delaware, Joyce Lykins of Ohio and Janet Bakhaty of Ohio. 2 Sisters-in-Law: Eva Dean Barker and Dorles Gibson. 3 Late Brothers-in-law: Ben Lake, Denzil Barker and Herman Gibson. Late Parents: Earl and Hazel Brock Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

Memorial Services will be at the First Baptist Church of Felicity, 212 Prather Rd., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 4:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Friday, September 28, 2018 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Memorials may be made to: Brown County Senior Services, 505 N Main St, Georgetown, OH 45121. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.