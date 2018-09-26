Dr. Terry F. Thomas, 60

Dr. Terry F. Thomas, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, September 21, 2018 at his residence. He was a Doctor of Chiropractic in his Georgetown, Ohio office for many years. He was a member of the Higginsport Christian Church, a former member of the Ripley Union Lewis Huntington board of education, the Brown County MRDD board, a scuba instructor and a member of the underwater search and rescue team. Dr. Thomas was born March 9, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Paul F. and Margarette (Sipple) Thomas.

Dr. Thomas is survived by his wife of thirty-six years – Kristi (Hiles) Thomas whom he married December 20, 1981; three children – Brandon Thomas and wife Tiffany of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristopher Thomas and wife Sara of Georgetown, Ohio and Bethany Anderson and husband Drew of Washington Court House, Ohio; two grandchildren – Lucas and Autumn Thomas and one grandchild soon to arrive any day – Amelia Anderson; two sisters – Diane Sanyal of Circleville, Ohio and Irene Thomas Burns and husband Robert of Ocala, Florida and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Bill Arnold and Brandon Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Higginsport Christian Church, P.O. Box 16, Higginsport, Ohio 45131

