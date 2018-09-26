Barbara Jean Longhauser, 69

Barbara Jean Longhauser, age 69 of Williamsburg, Ohio died September 24, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Longhauser was born April 11, 1950 in Batavia, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Viola Jean (Curliss) Blanton. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Glenn E. Longhauser, Sr. in 2017 and two brothers – Gary Blanton and James Blanton.

Mrs. Longhauser is survived by one son – Glenn Longhauser, Jr.and fiancé Sena Boothby of Georgetown Ohio; one daughter – Amanda Longhauser and fiancé Danny Mingua of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Amber Liming, Zak Boothby, Michael Boothby and Abby Mingua; one great grandchild – Trevor Wade Johnson; one brother – Paul Blanton of Jeffersonville, Ohio; four sisters – Becky Taylor of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Brenda Burger of Brookville, Indiana, Bonnie Lou Blanton of Bethel, Ohio and Beverly Brunk of Bethel, Ohio; best niece – Missy Hancock and husband John of Jeffersonville, Ohio and many other nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

