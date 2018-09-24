SB Warriors improve to 4-1 with win at Georgetown

Southern Buckeye’s Dylan Lainhart breaks a tackle, rushing for a touchdown in the Warriors’ Sept. 15 win at Georgetown. -

The GT Titans played host to the Southern Buckeye Warriors for their first home football game at Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown on Saturday, Sept. 15. It a Southern Ohio Independent League contest in which the Titans held a 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, but would go on to suffer a 58-13 loss to the now 4-1 Warriors.

It was Southern Buckeye’s Gabe Puckett taking a short run to pay dirt for the Warriors’ first touchdown of the day. Following a successful carry for the two-point conversion by Trevor Stamper, the Warriors held an early 8-0 lead.

Showing much improvement from their first game of the season, the Titans came out fired up. It was the Titans’ defense bringing them their first touchdown of the day, as Southern Buckeye quarterback Cyrus Stivers attempted to get rid of the ball before being sacked, only to deliver it into the hands of Georgetown’s Finn Tomlin who took it in for a touchdown. Following the successful kick for the extra point by Kolby Evans, the Titans had cut the Warrior lead to 8-7 in the first quarter.

The Georgetown defense came through again in the final three minutes of the first quarter, recovering a fumble to take over at their own 45-yard line.

When the Titan offense came onto the field to start their next drive, it was Georgetown quarterback Kyle Cornette airing it out to Alex Bolington, who took the reception for a 55-yard touchdown to leave the Warriors trailing 13-8 with 2:13 to go in the first quarter.

Battling the afternoon heat, the Warriors made some adjustments that would eventually lead to their victory.

Playing a huge role in the win was running back Dylan Lainhart. It was Lainhart taking a carry 17 yards for a touchdown with 11:53 to go in the second quarter. Stamper took the carry for a successful two-point conversion to put the Warriors up 16-13.

The Titans looked to their air attack again in the second period, but this time it was Johnathon Louderback grabbing an interception for the Warriors at their own 45-yard line.

A 35-yard touchdown run by Lainhart, followed by another two-point conversion carry by Stamper, expanded the Warriors’ lead to 24-13 with 8:53 to go in the second quarter.

Stamper capped off a Warrior drive with a short touchdown carry late in the second quarter to leave the Titans trailing 32-13 heading into halftime break.

The Warrior defense held sturdy in the second half to prevent the Titans from another touchdown, sealing a 45 point victory.

Lainhart racked up around 170 rushing yards in the win while also coming through with some big plays on defense.

“I’m pretty happy about being 4-1,” said Southern Buckeye football coach, Chris Tomlin, following their Sept. 15 win at Georgetown. “I expected it to be a tough game at Georgetown because of the heat, but I’m very proud of our boys for battling through it. I think we’re making quite a bit of progress. Where we’re at right now, I can’t complain.”

Southern Buckeye's Dylan Lainhart breaks a tackle, rushing for a touchdown in the Warriors' Sept. 15 win at Georgetown.