Ray Calvin Kinnett, 93

Ray Calvin Kinnett, age 93 of Batavia, Ohio formerly of Sardinia, Ohio died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a farmer and a United States WWII Army veteran. Ray was born December 30, 1924 in Jefferson Township, Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Roy and Velda (Purdin) Kinnett. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years– Inez (Lindsey) Kinnett in 2014, two sons and daughter-in-law – Robert Kinnett and Ronald Kinnett and wife – Donna, one grandson – Matthew Kinnett, two brothers – Robert and Donald Kinnett and two sisters – Mary Helen Raney and Ruth Jane Mulligan.

Mr. Kinnett is survived by one daughter-in-law – Fran Kinnett of Grove City, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Joshua Kinnett of Middletown, Ohio, Bethany Kidder and husband Eric of Batavia, Ohio, Travis Kinnett of Middletown, Ohio, Brian Kinnett and wife Ronda of Columbus, Ohio, Kevin Kinnett and wife Janine of Findlay, Ohio, Tina Smith and husband Kip of Grove City, Ohio and Diane Wilkerson and husband Fred of Knoxville, Tennessee; great grandchildren – Kali, Jacob, Kollin, and Kerigan Kinnett and Colt Ray Kidder and numerous other great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Brian Kinnett will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com