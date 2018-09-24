Manchester leads after round 3 of SHAC golf

Ripley’s Peyton Fyffe tees off on day three of SHAC golf at White Oak Golf Course, Sept. 18. -

With day three of the four-round Southern Hills Athletic Conference in the books, it was the Manchester Greyhounds leading the way with a total three-day score of 504. The Western Union Dragons were in second place after round three with a team score of 521.

As for the SHAC teams of Brown County schools, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays stood in fifth place of nine teams with a three-day score of 586, while the Eastern Warriors were in sixth place with a score of 596.

Round three of SHAC golf action took place on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at White Oak Golf Course.

The Manchester Greyhounds won round three with a team score of 168 on the front nine of the White Oak Course, while the Whiteoak Wildcats were second with a score of 172 and the West Union Dragons third with a score of 173.

The Blue Jays struggled a bit as a team in round three, finishing eighth for the day with a score of 195.

The Warriors finished fifth on day three with a team score of 189.

Leading Eastern on day three was James Woods with an individual score of 48.

The leader for the Blue Jays on day three was Peyton Fyffe with an individual score of 43.

Peyton Fyffe ranked eighth overall in individual standings after round three of the SHAC tourney with a combined total of 132, while Woods ranked 13th with a total three-round score of 140.

The medalist for round three was Whiteoak High School’s Zach Harless, who shot for a score of 36.

The final round of SHAC golf was scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 20 at Snow Hill Golf Course.

