James L. Smith, 82

James L. Smith of Mt. Orab passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the age of 82. He was born June 21, 1936 to the late Robert and Kate Smith.

James is survived by his loving children Janie (Eddie) Ross of Mt. Orab, OH, Tina (Johnny) Partin of Mt. Orab, OH, and Todd (Kim) Smith of Mt. Orab, OH; his adored grandchildren Ashely, Ryan, Erik, Jacob, Hunter, Micheala, Amanda, Josh, Shayla, Tiffanie, Kellsey, Ethan, Cody, Hunter, Ryder, and Peyton; numerous great grand children, and three sisters.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Janet M. Smith, son James Robert Smith, and six brothers.

James was in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict, he was a former Knothole President of District 26, Volunteer Fire Fighter in Williamsburg, a member of the American Legion in Georgetown, and was retired from Williamsburg Heating and Cooling.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until time of service.

Memorial Donations can be directed to Cross Roads Hospice.

