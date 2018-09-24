Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, climb to 9-0-1 overall record

Western Brown’s Austin Coffey fires off a hard shot in the Broncos’ Sept. 13 game against Eastern. -

A successful season continues for the Western Brown Broncos as they have yet to suffer a loss this season with only one game before their break from play for the Brown County Fair.

The Broncos hosted the Eastern Warriors for a non-league contest on Sept. 13, and in a dominating performance it was the skilled squad of Western Brown getting off to an early 3-0 lead, en route to a 4-0 victory.

The Broncos came out firing in the Sept. 13 battle. A shot by Western Brown junior Ian Shaffer missed just high of the goal 40 seconds into the contest, and under three minutes later a shot by Bronco senior Austin Coffey was saved by Eastern goalkeeper Mike Schmid.

Just over four minutes into the game, Shaffer scored the Broncos’ first goal of the night to leave the Warriors trailing 1-0.

The Broncos continued with their aggressive first-half attack. Shots by Austin Coffey and Western Brown senior Blake Hurt failed to find their way into the goal with some nice saves coming from Schmid early on in the match, but it was an assist by Austin Coffey for a header goal by junior Dylan Coffey that expanded the Bronco lead to 2-0 with 26:14 to go in the first half.

With 23:03 remaining in the first half, it was a goal by Austin Coffey that upped the Broncos’ lead to 3-0.

With many underclassmen seeing playing time for Western Brown in the second half, the Broncos were able to hold the Warriors goal-less in the match to up their overall record to 8-0, marking the eighth shutout of the season for Linkous and the Bronco defense.

The Broncos played host to the Georgetown G-Men on Sept. 17, and it was defense prevailing on both ends. The Sept. 17 non-league game at Western Brown ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Broncos followed up the tie against Georgetown with their 9-0 league win on the road over Clinton-Massie on Sept. 18 with goals coming from Tanner Donathan, Blake Hurt, Dylan Coffey, Austin Coffey, Ian Shaffer, Nick Wilson, Justin Sidwell, and Wesley O’Hara.

Linkous grabbed three saves in the Sept. 13 road game to record his ninth shutout of the season.

The Broncos were scheduled to face the Goshen Warriors in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division game on the road, Sept. 25, and they will face Wilmington in a league game on the road, Oct. 2.

