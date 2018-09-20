Fayetteville Council meets

By Martha Jacob

The Fayetteville Village Council met in regular session on Sept. 12 with four council members present, Eileen Erion, Ed Coleman, Frank South and Jody Edwards. Two councilwomen Tina Houk and Wendy Evans had resigned from the council in August.

Following approval of the last meeting and roll call, Mayor Randy Carson acknowledged Wendy Evans who had asked to speak.

Evans told council that she would still like to have some questions answered that she had asked council before she stepped down.

“I am still wondering when council will be posting for the open jobs in the village including a maintenance person, a village administrator and a meter reader,” Evans began . “Those positions should be advertised so people can apply for them.”

Mayor Carson told Evans that council hasn’t mad a decision yet as to when the positions should be advertised, and they have temporarily been filled.

At that, Evans turned to Courtney Worley, village administrator and asked her if it wasn’t law that the jobs be listed in the paper.

Worley stated she wasn’t 100 percent sure but she would look into it. Mayor Carson added that the positions were currently being filled from within.

Evans went on to express her concerns over the need to post the hours the water department and clerk of court hours for the public.She said residents deserve to know set hours to do business with the village, even if it’s only 4 or 5 hours a week.

Mayor Carson reminded Evans that all the police officers in the village were able to take ticket money and other payments to the village and the officers were usually in the office.

After discussing the issue at great length, Carson and council decided to leave the subject alone.

In other business, Mayor Carson went on to say he had received five bids for work that was needed in front of the administration building with concrete and other work in the village. Bids were not opened. Carson also announced that longtime employee Brian Reeves had returned to work at the village as village maintenance employee.

Councilman Edwards pointed out some background in past council meetings regarding Lindsey Drive in the village. He showed where at a Sept. 14, 2016 meeting the solicitor had been talked to about where the street begins and ends. Worley said she would look into it. The street was actually built in 1999 and Edwards said that 18 years is long enough to resolve the issue.

Later in the meeting council approved the purchase of a leased police car at a cost of $9,000, the majority of which will be paid by the police department.