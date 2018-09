The Brown County Health Department partnered with Mercy Health and the Adams County Regional Medical Center on September 15th for a health fair at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center. Over 60 residents participated in health screenings that included blood pressure, labs (glucose, hemoglobin A1c, lipid panel) osteoporosis by heel ultrasound, musculoskeletal evaluation, mammograms, and influenza vaccines. Thank you to all that attended, and we hope to make this a yearly event!

