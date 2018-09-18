Rick Snider, 65

Rick Snider, age 65 of Ripley, OH passed away Sunday September 16, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1953 in Wilmington, OH the son of the late Donald E. and Lucille (Miller) Snider. He worked at Siemens in Norwood.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Teresa Snider of Ripley, 2 sons; Colby Snider of Ripley and Don Snider of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 1 daughter; Autumn Snider of Ripley, step son; Clayton Sholler of Wilmington, OH, step daughter; Jo (Blake) Lovell of Georgetown, 1 brother; David (Donna) Snider of Blanchester, 2 sisters; Donna (Doug) Richards of Blanchester, OH, Diane (Jeff) Helmer of Goshen, OH, 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, September 21, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

