Dana Partin, 72

Dana Partin of Somerset, KY passed away Tuesday, September 04, 2018 at the age of 72. She was born July 22, 1946 to the late Bee and Mollie Campbell.

Dana is survived by her loving children Jimmie Wobbels of Somerset, KY, Bobby Hicks of Ripley, OH, Ralph Hicks of Georgetown, OH, Milford Hicks of Cincinnati, OH, Tony Hicks of Somerset, KY, Rosie Partin of Ripley, OH, Tommy Partin of Somerset, KY, and Chrystal Partin of Somerset, KY. her 15 cherished grandchildren and 3 adoring great grandchildren, and her caring siblings Wayne Campbell of Mt. Orab, OH, Nernie Campbell of Mt. Orab, OH, Tina Sherman of Owensville, OH, and Phyllis Schultz of Mt. Orab, OH. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 10, 2018 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.