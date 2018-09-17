Donald Lee Jones, 83 of Sebring, Florida, died Sept. 4, 2018. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Karlsruhe, Germany from 1956-1957 in an Artillery Battalion where his job assignment was a Court Martial Clerk. He served in the Army Reserve from 1958-1962. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he returned to General Motors.

Doland worked in the Chevrolet-Pontiac-Canada Group in Norwood, Ohio for 35 years and retired in 1988. Donald spent most of his life in Brown and Hamilton counties in Ohio. Within a few years of his retiring, he moved to Sebring, Florida where he spent the remainder of his life.

He was born October 15, 1934 in Decatur, Ohio, the son of Oliver Clyde Jones and Sarah Frances Sanders Jones of Decatur.

Donald was united in marriage to Betty Louise Henise on June 14, 1958. Betty was his devoted wife and friend for over 60 years. To this union was born one child, Joni Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Joni and brothers-in-law Jack Hood, Karl Henise and Ronald Knoche.

He leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife, Betty Jones; five sisters and three brothers in law; Caryl Hood of Crescent Spring, KY, Joyce and Bill Holton, Aberdeen, OH, Kathryn and Ron Johnson, Avon Park, FL, Marilyn and Richard Kirk, Hamersville, OH, and Linda Knoche of Cincinnati, OH. Sister-in-law Beatrice Henise of Goose Creek, S.C., plus nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He will be sadly missed, but his good deeds and fond memories will linger forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew him best.

“Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die.