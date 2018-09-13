Wolf Program at Mount Orab Library

A free education program about wolves will be held at the Mt. Orab Library on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. -

Are you an animal lover? What about caring for the majestic wolf? Join us at the Mt. Orab Library on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 6:00pm and meet a real wolf ambassador from Ironwood Wolves.

Ironwood Wolves is out to educate the public on the myths vs. the facts, in hopes that future generations will care about these animals more than those before them. This fun FREE program is open to all ages.

For more information on this event or to check out other events at the Mt. Orab Library call 937-444-1414 or visit the website: browncountypubliclibrary.org.