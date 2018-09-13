15 indicted by grand jury

15 people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on August 23 on a variety of charges.

Jimmie Fite is charged with Rape, a first degree felony; and Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony. The charges are based on alleged sexual activity with a victim less than ten years of age between May 2004 and January of 2007.

Andy White, 22 of Russellville, is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one count a second degree felony and one count a third degree felony.

The charges are based on an alleged assault against a two year old victim on May 31 of this year.

Ruth Sandlin, 46 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony.

Estill Hill, Jr., 67 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony.

Michael Brose, 25 of Ripley, is charged with Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a third degree felony.

Thomas Mason, Jr., 44 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin, Breaking and Entering, Receiving Stolen Property and Theft. All Charges are fifth degree felonies.

Caitlyn Reeves, 26 of Lake Elsinore, CA, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Amanda Watkins, 35 of Aberdeen, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Jenessa Rich, 34 of Aberdeen, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Kim Gast, 58 of Ripley, is charged with Assault, a fourth degree felony; and Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a fifth degree felony.

Amy Shanon, is charged with Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Bryan Jefferson, 37 of Ontario, CA, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Natalie Mitchell, 44 of Hamersville, is charged with Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony; and Endangering Children, a first degree misdemeanor.

Derek Barger, 36 of Georgetown, is charged with Breaking and Entering, a fifth degree felony; Assault, a fourth degree felony; Petty Theft, a first degree misdemeanor; and Resisting Arrest, a second degree misdemeanor.

Roger Owens, Jr., 47 of Lynchburg, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.