Weekly football roundup: Rockets soar to 2-0

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets dominated the gridiron once again in week two of high school football, cruising to a 60-0 win over the Jefferson (Dayton). The Rockets racked up 349 total yards of offense in their win at Jefferson, recording 165 yards in the air and 184 on the ground.

Fayetteville’s senior quarterback completed five passes for 165 yards, averaging 20.6 yards.

Fayetteville’s wide receiver Chris Murphy pulled down two passes for a total of 90 receiving yards and one touchdown, his longest reception at 85 yards.

Fayetteville receiver Bowen Doane hauled in three passes for 75 receiving yards in the Rockets’ week two win.

Sophomore running back Hunter Jester once again rushed behind excellent blocking to lead Rocket ball-carriers, taking eight carries for a total of 108 yards and four touchdowns.

Fayetteville’s Logan Stannus took six carries for 30 yards, while Blake Coffman took four carries for 21 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Georgetown Titans captured, not only the varsity team’s first win of the season, but the first victory ever for the newly formed independent football program. The Titans topped the Peebles Indians 43-0 with six different Georgetown players scoring touchdowns.

Finn Tomlin and Xavier Long each carried for one yard touchdowns to top off drives.

Georgetown’s Josh McKenzie took a 30-yard pass from quarterback Alex Bolington for a touchdown.

Matthew Marshall took a 65-yard reception for a touchdown.

Colin Sexton returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, and Dylan Glaser also took an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

Bolington completed eight-of-11 pass attempts for 190 yards.

The Western Brown Broncos got off to an early lead in their week two battle on the road against Little Miami on Aug. 31, but it was the home standing Panthers outscoring the Broncos 21-0 in the second half to claim a 49-21 victory.

The Broncos took an early 7-0 lead with Western Brown quarterback Josh Taylor connecting with Gary Powell III for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Panthers tied the game at seven with a 94-yard kickoff return by Lucas Patten, but it was a 19-yard run to pay dirt by Taylor to cap off a drive and give the Broncos a 14-7 lead in the first quarter of play.

The Panthers tied the game at 14 before the first quarter came to a close with Cordell Oeder coming through with an 80-yard kickoff return.

The Panthers took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter as Andrew hinds took a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brody Reder.

The Broncos tied the game at 21 with Taylor taking a short carry to the end zone to cap off a drive.

Little Miami led 28-21 heading into halftime break after Reder connected with Hinds for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

All 21 of the Panthers’ second-half points came in the third quarter. The Broncos trailed 35-21 after Reder topped off a drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Then it was a 37-yard touchdown pass from Reder to Hinds that lifted the Panthers to a 42-21 lead.

Reder then connected with Reis Stocksdale for a 49-yard touchdown pass to expand the Little Miami lead to 28 points.

The Panthers were not only finding success with their offensive air attack, but Trent Dawson led a good ground game with 16 carries for 120 yards.

Hinds finished with three touchdowns off three receptions, totaling 94 receiving yards.

The Southern Buckeye Warriors hit the gridiron at Freedom Field in West Union to face the home standing Dragons on Aug. 31. Both teams entered Friday’s Southern Ohio Independent League battle undefeated, but it was the West Union Dragons who would remain unbeaten on the season with a 32-6 victory.

The Dragons got off to an excellent start, reaching pay dirt three times in the first quarter to hold a 24-0 lead.

The only Southern Buckeye touchdown of the night came off a fumble recovery by Kana Stivers, who then ran it 45 yards to the end zone.

The Warriors dropped to an overall record of 2-1 on the season with Friday’s loss, while the Dragons rose to a 3-0 record to remain on top in SOIL standings.