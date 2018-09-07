Lady G-Men leading way in SBAAC National Division at 3-0

Georgetown goalkeeper Bella Clifton has played a key role in the Lady G-Men’s success this season, not only proving to be a leader by example but also a vocal leader on the field. -

The Georgetown Lady G-Men are leading the way in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division in early season play, remaining unbeaten at 3-0 in league play with wins over Williamsburg. Bethel-Tate, and Blanchester.

The Lady G-Men kicked off league play with a 7-1 road victory over the Blanchester Wildcats, Aug. 21.

The Lady G-Men then ventured to Bethel-Tate on Aug. 23, coming away with a 5-1 win over the home standing Lady Tigers to rise to 2-0 in the SBAAC National Division.

Junior Regan Gable led the way in scoring in the Lady G-Men’s win at Bethel with two goals, while sophomore Maddi Benjamin, freshman Katie Bradford, and freshman Torie Utter contributed with one goal each.

Georgetown senior Jasmin Johnson and Utter each recorded two assists in the win over the Lady Tigers and Benjamin dished out one assist.

The Lady G-Men’s defense, anchored by senior goalkeeper Bella Clifton, held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the first half and gave up only one goal in the second half off a Bethel penalty kick.

The Lady G-Men hosted the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats in their first league game at home, Aug. 30, cruising to a 3-0 win to up their league record to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady G-Men were back in action on their home field Sept. 1 for a non-league contest against Reading, and it was the Lady G-Men cruising to a 2-0 win.

The Lady G-Men stood at an overall record of 5-1 following their Sept. 1 win, their only loss of the season being a narrow 3-2 non-league loss on road at the hands of the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on Aug. 27.

The Lady G-Men were scheduled to face the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals in a league game on the road, Sept. 6, and they will take on the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats in a league game at Williamsburg on Sept. 10.

