Lady Broncos host Eastern, CNE for volleyball tri-match

Western Brown freshman Olivia Young hammers down a spike in the Lady Broncos’ Sept. 1 win over Eastern. -

This year’s Western Brown High School varsity volleyball squad is equipped with some outstanding seniors to help provide them with leadership on the court, but they are also packed with a great deal of young talent still adapting to the varsity level.

Once again battling a tough regular season schedule, the inexperience at the varsity level has the Lady Broncos struggling for match victories. But they are showing improvement as the season rolls along under the leadership of the program’s eighth year head coach Carla Fite.

“This year the varsity team is young and has not had a lot of experience at the varsity level. With that being said, they have made improvements since day one,” said Fite. “This group, as a whole, is very coachable and athletic. We’ve played around with a few line-ups and we have seen a lot of good things with this team. It is now just working to become more consistent playing as a team. Team chemistry takes time when you have a new group playing together. There is a lot of potential with these girls and we look forward to continue watching them progress.”

The Lady Broncos played host to a tri-match at Western Brown High School on Saturday, Sept. 1, facing teams of Eastern Brown and Clermont Northeastern.

The first team to win two sets were match winners in the Sept. 1 tri-match.

It was Eastern and CNE taking the court for the first match.

The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 9-4 lead in set one with Mia Rockey coming through with a kill.

The Lady Warriors upped their lead to 20-12 in set one off an ace by Hailey Hampton, but the skilled Clermont Northeastern varsity squad came rallying back, trimming away at the Eastern lead until the two teams found themselves tied at 23.

The Lady Warriors would capitalize of CNE errors and eventually claim a 25-23 victory in set one, taking a 1-0 lead in the first match of the day.

The Lady Rockets took an 11-2 lead in set two against Eastern and never looked back, cruising to a 25-9 victory to tie the match at one set apiece.

The Lady Rockets’ 11-2 lead in set two came after a kill by AJ Strayer and an ace by Abbi Aicholtz.

CNE upped held a 17-7 lead in set two following a kill by Lexi Eyre, and rose to a 20-7 lead off an ace by Carson Fishback.

The Lady Rockets went on to win set three 25-15 to top Eastern 2-1 in the match.

The Lady Rockets went on a 4-0 run to start set three, and led 14-7 midway through the set following an ace by Eyre.

The Lady Warriors battled back late to cut the CNE lead to 21-15, but a pair of kills by Eyre would aid the Lady Rockets to a 10-point victory.

The second match of the morning saw the Lady Warriors face off against the home standing Lady Broncos.

The Lady Broncos rose to an early 3-0 lead in set one with an assist by freshman Olivia Young for a kill by junior Emma Sams.

The Lady Warriors were able to cut the Western Brown lead to 5-3, but the Lady Broncos were able to expand on their early lead in set one. An ace by Western Brown senior Lexi Wallace lifted the Lady Broncos to a 12-5 lead.

An ace by Western Brown sophomore McKenna Conley gave the Lady Broncos a 17-8 lead midway through set one.

A hit by Western Brown senior Carson Jones landed for a score, lifting the Lady Broncos to a 19-11 advantage. Then it was a spike by Western Brown freshman Olivia Young that would land for a score, widening the margin to 20-11.

A pair of aces by Jones upped the Lady Bronco lead to 23-15 in set one, and it was Western Brown capping off a 25-17 victory in set one with a hit by Wallace that landed for a score.

The Lady Broncos went on to top Eastern 25-16 in set two to claim a 2-0 match victory.

Young continued to dominate at the net, coming through with one of her many kills in the match to put the Lady Broncos up 5-2.

The Lady Warriors didn’t go down quietly, and it was a kill by Eastern’s Taylor Dotson that trimmed the Western Brown lead to 7-6 early in set two.

The Lady Warriors managed to tie the set at eight apiece, but would fall behind 11-8 following an error and back-to-back kills by Western Brown sophomore Maycee Dunn.

The Lady Broncos capitalized off Eastern errors to up their lead to 20-10.

Rockey came through with a kill to cut the Western Brown lead to 23-11.

The Lady Broncos capped off a nine-point win in set two with a kill by Young.

The CNE Lady Rockets saved their best play for last in the tri-match, defeating the Western Brown Lady Broncos in two straight sets to win the match 2-0.

The Lady Rockets cruised to a 25-11 lead in set one and went on to capture a 25-19 win in set two against the Lady Broncos.

The Lady Rockets pulled out victories in four of the five sets they competed in during Saturday’s tri-match.

The Lady Broncos were back in action on their home court Sept. 5, suffering a 3-0 loss to a skilled Badin varsity squad to drop to a 2-6 overall record on the season.

The Lady Broncos played host to Washington Court House for a non-league match at home on Sept. 10, and they will venture to Batavia for a league match on Sept. 11.

