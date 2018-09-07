G-Men climb to 3-2 with win over Williamsburg

Georgetown’s Anthony Carrington gets set to deliver a pass in the G-Men’s non-league game against New Richmond. -

The Georgetown G-Men got off to a good start for the 2018 season, claiming a 1-0 win over Norwood in their season opener on Aug. 18 and following up with a 4-1 league win on the road against Blanchester on Aug. 21 to rise to a 2-0 record.

After claiming victories in their first two games of the season, the G-Men ran into some rough terrain, suffering a 7-0 league loss on the road to the Bethel-Tate Tigers Aug. 23, and then falling to the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs 4-1 in a non-league contest held Aug. 27.

The G-Men took the field to face the New Richmond Lions at Georgetown on Aug. 29, but after two delays due to lightning it was decided that the match would be postponed and rescheduled for another day.

The G-Men got back to their winning ways on Aug. 30, dominating for a 6-0 league win over the Williamsburg Wildcats to up their record to 3-2.

The G-Men were scheduled to face West Clermont in a non-league bout at home, Sept. 4.

Georgetown’s Anthony Carrington gets set to deliver a pass in the G-Men’s non-league game against New Richmond. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_anthony-carrington.jpg Georgetown’s Anthony Carrington gets set to deliver a pass in the G-Men’s non-league game against New Richmond.