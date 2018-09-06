Fite to face rape charge

By Wayne Gates

A man serving time for a Brown County murder will return to Georgetown to face child rape charges.

Jimmie Fite has been indicted on first degree felony Rape and third degree felony Gross Sexual Imposition for alleged sexual activity with a victim under ten years of age.

The alleged activity took place from May of 2004 until Fite’s arrest on murder charges in January of 2007.

Fite pleaded guilty to killing Rick White in Georgetown in April of 2008 just as his trial was about to begin. According to investigators, White had been dating Fite’s estranged wife. White was found dead in Amy Fite’s driveway in November of 2006.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said Fite is serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. His first parole hearing is scheduled for December of 2021.

“It came to our attention recently that there was a complaint that he was raping this child prior to his arrest,” Corbin said.

“These rape allegations, because the victim was under ten at the time, carry the maximum penalty of life without the possibility of parole. Whereas on the murder charge he’s currently serving time on, he does have the possibility for parole in the future.”

Corbin said that his office is not looking to file charges unnecessarily.

“It’s not as if he’s already serving life without parole and we’re just looking to tack on. We believe at some point in the future he will be considered for parole for the murder,” Corbin said.

Corbin said that he intends to return Fite to Brown County as soon as possible to begin prosecuting the Rape case.