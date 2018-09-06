Annetta Day, 55

Annetta Jean Day, age 55 of Hamersville, Ohio died Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Batavia nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio. Annetta was born April 24, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late W. Richard and Georgene (Griffin) Day. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Andrea Adamson.

Miss Day is survived by one brother – Walter Day of Grove City, Ohio; one nephew – Craig Adamson of Hamersville, Ohio; one niece – Emily Myers and husband Josh of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two aunts – Ruth Miller of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Linda Kessinger of Kentucky; many cousins and great nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com