Ruth A. Hulbirt, 94

Ruth A. Hulbirt, former resident of Georgetown, departed this world on September 3, 2018, at the age of 94. She was born April 4, 1924, in Lancaster Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ceilan Hulbirt and her eldest daughter Rebecca Larkins. She is survived by her children Barbara Van Antwerp (Daniel) of Fort Myers, FL and Stephan Hulbirt (Bettye) of Toledo, OH; her 5 grandchildren Douglas Denning (Andrea) of Columbus, OH, Amy Srodes (Michael) of Pittsburg, PA, Alice Rericha (Nicholaus) of Norwood, OH, Austin Hulbirt of Severna Park, MD, and Andrea Elliot (Michael) of California; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Betty Morse (Richard) of Avon Lake, FL.

She was an avid gardener, seamstress and poet. She loved nature and living her and her late husband’s retirement years in the country near family. She will be remembered by friends and loved ones for her ability and love of singing.

There will be no formal services. Memorials may be sent to the Neediest Kids of All, or to Queen City Hospice. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com