Two sentenced in court

On April 5, 2018, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Lynne M. McCord, in Case No. 2018-2084.

The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00, Count 2, Trafficking in Heroin, Count 3, Trafficking in Drugs, Count 4, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Count 5, Possession of Heroin, and Count 6, Possession of Drugs, all felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison, and a $2500.00 fine. On August 21, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1 and 2 before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. McCord, to 2 years of community control sanctions subject to general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department. Counts 3, 4, 5, and 6 are dismissed.

Joseph Stalbosky

On August 17, 2018, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on July 7, 2016, against Defendant, Joseph H. Stalbosky, in Case No. 2016-2115. The Defendant has been convicted of one count of Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

The Court orders that the Defendant serve 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.