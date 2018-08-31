Sininger off to impressive start for 2018 golf season

Georgetown’s Lance Sininger tees off during a match this season. -

Georgetown senior Lance Sininger is off to an impressive start for the 2018 fall golf season, ranking among the leaders in Southwest Ohio scoring.

Sininger finished three under par (par 68) at the Clermont Northeastern 18-hole Shootout on Aug. 6, and also shot for a three under par (32 par, nine holes) at Snowhill Golf Course on Aug. 14 in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division competition.

While competing in league competition at Colonial Pines Golf Course on Aug. 21, Sininger finished three under par (par 31, nine holes).

Sininger was the medalist in the Aug. 29 match against the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays at Hilltop Golf Course, finishing with a score of 34 on the front nine of the par 35 course.

The Georgetown G-Men defeated the Blue Jays 183-191 in Wednesday’s match.

Peyton Fyffe led the way in scoring for the Blue Jays with an individual score of 44.

Sininger and the G-Men are back in action on Sept. 6 at Wilmington Elks Golf Course.

Georgetown’s Lance Sininger tees off during a match this season. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_lance-sininger.jpg Georgetown’s Lance Sininger tees off during a match this season.