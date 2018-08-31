Ida Mae Williams, 93

Ida Mae Williams, age 93 of Cincinnati, Ohio died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Ida was born April 6, 1925 in Buford, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard and Velma (McMullen) Puckett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Owen “Jerry” Williams in 1992, one son – Dennis H. Williams and one sister – Jo Ann Hoffman.

Mrs. Williams is survived by one son – Bruce O. Williams and wife Cathy of Miamisburg, Ohio; two grandchildren – Lisa Kroto and husband John of Mars, Pennsylvania and Dan Williams of West Carrollton, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Zachary and Zoe Williams and Katelyn and Mary Kroto; one sister-in-law – Mabel Conley of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one cousin – Bill McMullen of Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

