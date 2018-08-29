SB Warriors rise to 2-0

Southern Buckeye’s Cyrus Stivers runs for a touchdown in the Warriors’ week one win over Peebles. -

In week two of Southern Ohio Independent League high school football, it was the Southern Buckeye Warriors once again dominating the gridiron for a 56-0 victory over the visiting Titans of Georgetown, Aug. 25.

The Warriors entered week two coming off a 72-0 win over Peebles in their season opener, and in two games they have outscored their opponents 128-0.

“The boys are playing sound football on both sides of the ball,” said Southern Buckeye head football coach Chris Tomlin following the Warriors’ win over Georgetown. “I’m excited about how well the offensive and defensive lines have been playing. Up front, we’re pretty stout.”

Experienced players such as senior nose tackle Mana Stivers and junior linebacker Christian Manning have been providing leadership on the defensive end for the Warriors, while ball carriers that include running back Dylan Lainhart, half back Trevor Stamper, as well as quarterbacks Kana Stivers and Cyrus Stivers have enjoyed racking up big rushing yardage each game behind solid blocking from the Warriors’ offensive line.

“Everyone has been playing well, sticking to their assignments,” said Tomlin.

Warrior kicker Matthew Page has been averaging 40+ yards off the tee to make things easier on the Southern Buckeye defensive team.

The Warriors are confident heading into week three, when they will take on the 2017 SOIL champions, the West Union Dragons.

The Dragons defeated the Warriors in last year’s battle for the SOIL football title.

The Warriors will venture to Freedom Field in West Union on Aug. 31 for their week three battle.

“I’m looking forward to this Friday,” said Tomlin. “We will see how much we’ve progressed.”

Southern Buckeye’s Cyrus Stivers runs for a touchdown in the Warriors’ week one win over Peebles. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_cyrus-stivers.jpg Southern Buckeye’s Cyrus Stivers runs for a touchdown in the Warriors’ week one win over Peebles.