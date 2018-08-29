Joan Weis, 86

Joan Weis of Mount Orab, OH passed away on August 28, 2018, at age 86. She was born Emma Joan Ertel on December 31, 1931 in Culleoka, TN to the late Lee Roy Ertel and Mina (Woolery) Ertel. She was one of six children who all predeceased her; Jean Lethgo, James Ertel, Jerry Ertel, Janet Kuehlthau, and Judith Carter. At a young age, the family returned to Hamilton, OH where she grew up and lived most of her adult life. As a young child, she became acquainted with Herman and Mae (Ring) Meder who later introduced her to her future husband, Ralph Weis, and treated her as their daughter and Joan’s children as their grandchildren.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her greatest desire was to provide a loving home for her family. Joan always set a good example for her children and provided them guidance and encouragement from childhood into adulthood. She loved cooking and will always be remembered for the delicious meals and desserts she prepared for family and friends. Joan maintained a positive outlook on life and was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She was an avid sports fan and followed her team, the Cincinnati Reds, since 1952.

Joan leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 68 years, Ralph Weis; three children, Randall Weis and wife, Margaret of Fairfield, CT, Shauna Weis of Sardinia, OH, and Karen (Weis) Taylor and husband, Tim of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Kimberly Francis, Stephanie Weis, and Randall Weis II; three great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition, she leaves nieces and nephews and special friends, Marjorie Muller and Linda Wardlow.

The family would like to thank the staff of Villa Georgetown, Stein Hospice, members of Peace Lutheran Church and Pastor Laura Shreffler for their devotion, love, and prayers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, OH, 45121. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church – Dorcas Circle, 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, OH, 45121.

