New Champion Media Sales Team Members

Two new sales team members are now working for Champion Media in southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Pamela Stricker joins the team as regional sales director for the Clermont Sun, Sunday Sun, Brown County Press, News Democrat, Ripley Bee, People’s Defender and Maysville Ledger-Independent.

She brings over 25 years of sales and management experience and is looking forward to working with advertisers to help get their important messages to the public.

“The advertising world is constantly changing. New challenges and opportunities present themselves each day. I want to help bring advertisers and readers together in efficient, cost-effective and visually appealing ways,” Stricker said.

Champion Media CEO Scott Champion is pleased to have Stricker on board.

“We are honored to have Pam Stricker join our group of Ohio newspapers. Pam is a longtime Ohio resident with a long history of serving the community newspaper business. She will bring a wealth of talent and experience to the communities we serve.”

Wendy Halbert is also joining the team as an area media sales representative.

“I am pleased to have Wendy join us. Both of us are excited to get acquainted with the community and help businesses with solutions that help them grow,” said Stricker.

Wendy recently moved to the area from Glenwood, Iowa.

“This is the third newspaper I have worked for. When I moved to Glenwood I was the advertising representative for the Glenwood Opinion Tribune. I then went to a much larger paper, The Omaha World Herald. I look forward to serving Adams, Brown and Clermont counties businesses with their advertising needs,” said Halbert.

She added that she is busy making her home in Sardinia.

“We brought four Great Pyrenees mix and a dachshound/terrier mix dogs with us. We love dogs and horses and hope to get horses when we get settled in. We have four kids, daughter in New Mexico, two sons in San Antonio and a son in Glenwood.”

To reach Pam or Wendy, call (937) 444-3441.