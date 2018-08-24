C. Richard “Scratch” Edenfield, 78

C. Richard “Scratch” Edenfield, age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, August 20, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a retail clerk at Walmart and a member of St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born June 15, 1940 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Clarence V. and Mary Imogene (Ralston) Edenfield. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Wilma Snapp.

Mr. Edenfield is survived by his wife of forty-seven years – Sharon Katherine (Swing) Edenfield whom he married July 31, 1971; two brothers-in-law – David Snapp of Georgetown, Ohio and Thomas Swing and wife Kim of Monroe, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Mary York and husband John of Oxford, Ohio, Deborah Swing of Sabilasville, Maryland and Chris Swing of Milford, Ohio; three nieces and two nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 24, 2018 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Friday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice Care,

11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati OH 45249.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com