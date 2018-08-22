Sherman Wayne Walker, 60

Sherman Wayne Walker, age 60 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, August 18, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Walker was an architectural wood worker. He was born January 29, 1958 in Hamilton County, Ohio the son of the late Lavonne Walker. He was also preceded in death by three brothers – Paul, Tony and Keith Jamison.

Sherman is survived by his wife of seventeen years – Kimberly (Buhr) Walker whom he married May 25, 2001; two daughters – Amber Walker and Ashtin Walker – both of Middletown, Ohio; one grandson – Braxtyn Peters; two step children – Donald Brewer of Tennessee and Rebecca Brewer of Lucasville, Ohio and two sisters – Sharon Posey of Hillsboro, Ohio and Karen Jamison of Middletown, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sherman Walker Benefit Fund, 5/3 Bank 4899 SR 125, Georgetown OH 45121.

