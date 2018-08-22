Dorothy Shea Green, 91, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, August 27, at 10:00 AM at Old Saint Mary’s Catholic Church located at 123 E. 13th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. Funeral arrangements are by W. E. Lusain Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 2, 1926. She was raised in Fayetteville and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Surviving are two children, Meredith (Mary Rose) Green and Samuel M. Green, three grandchildren and her sister Barbara Ann Shea Tennesson, She is also survived by the members of the Driskill family of Mt. Orab, OH.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Warman Shea and Robert Patrick Shea; as well as her sisters, Norma Jean Shea. Burlington, Mary Rose Shea Cleary, and brother Robert Garland Shea.