Brookbank’s 2nd half goals lift G-Men to 2-0 win over Eastern in final scrimmage of preseason

Georgetown’s Cameron Brookbank fires for a goal in the G-Men’s Aug. 15 preseason scrimmage against the Eastern Warriors. Moving in to defend is Eastern’s Andres Vargas. -

In their final scrimmage of the preseason, the Georgetown G-Men played host to the Eastern Warriors on Wednesday, Aug. 15. The G-Men bring a very experienced varsity soccer squad to the field this season with seven seniors, a team coming off back-to-back second place finishes in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division. This year’s G-Men certainly have what it takes to finish on top in SBAAC small school standings.

As for the Eastern Warriors, there are only two seniors to provide leadership on the field for what is a very young, yet talented varsity soccer team.

Defenses on both ends of the field dominated the first half of play with the score knotted at zero after the first 40 minutes of play. With 16:20 to go in the first half, a shot by Georgetown sophomore Joshua Galley was saved by Eastern’s senior goalkeeper Mike Schmid.

As the clock closed in on the 10 minute mark in the first half of play, a shot by Georgetown senior Cameron Brookbank was just wide of the goal.

With just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Schmid saved a shot by Georgetown senior Emerson Cahall to hold the G-Men scoreless.

The G-Men kept up their aggressive offensive attack in the second half, while on the other end of the field it was Georgetown’s senior goalkeeper Jackson Gregory grabbing some nice saves to prevent Warrior goals.

Persistence finally paid off for the Georgetown offense late in the second half, and with 8:33 to play it was G-Man senior Cameron Brookbank firing for a goal to break the knot, giving the G-Men a 1-0 lead.

A hard shot by Cahall ricocheted off the right goal post with just over eight minutes to go, nearly resulting in the G-Men’s second goal. Less than three minutes later, Cahall bounced another hard shot off the goal post, but this time Brookbank was there for the follow up. Brookbank would capitalize on the opportunity, shooting for his second goal of the night with 5:17 to go to put the G-Men up 2-0.

The G-Men were able to hold the Warriors goal-less to walk away with a 2-0 victory, giving them needed confidence heading into Saturday’s official season opener at home against Norwood.

“We’re pleased with the effort,” Georgetown head soccer coach, Cory Cahall, said of his G-Men’s preseason win against Eastern. “We’re still toggling with some players in positions, but they did fine.”

JP Gauche is back for his fifth season as head coach of the Warriors, and he’s excited to see what his Warriors will accomplish this fall. Gauche was pleased with the defensive effort put forth by his Warriors for the first half and a bit beyond in Wednesday’s scrimmage at Georgetown.

“We’re not far from where we need to be,” Gauche said of this year’s Warriors. “It’s just getting the little things ironed out.”

Gauche is expecting big things from goalkeeper Mike Schmid and Caleb Mullins, the team’s only two seniors.

“Mike Schmid does a heck of a job back there. He’s only played for two years,” said Gauche. “Mullins has played all four years. He’s a good athlete and understands the game. We’re looking for those two to step up and lead the team this year.”

The Warriors have three juniors this season – Brett McCoy, Peyton Caraway, and Wyatt Makstaller – and 10 underclassmen that make up the majority of the varsity roster.

Among the talented underclassmen are sophomores Ryan Boone an Colton Vaughn. Vaughn is a player who possesses size, strength, and speed; while Boone is a more seasoned soccer player who possesses a great deal of athletic ability.

The Warriors were scheduled to hold their official season opener on Saturday, Aug. 18, playing host to the Hillsboro Indians.

