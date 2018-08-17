National Night Out in Georgetown

By Nancy Montgomery

Inclement weather turned Georgetown’s first National Night Out into a National Night In at the Georgetown Elementary School but the attendance and enthusiasm was not dampened by the rain. Jesse Green, Georgetown Police Officer, spearheaded the event designed to bring the police department and the community together to interact in a fun atmosphere.

According to Officer Green, “The Georgetown Police enjoyed interacting with the citizens in a relaxed and fun setting. It was all about the kids seeing a lighter side to police officers and I think we accomplished that.”

Hundreds of citizens gathered to visit with not only the Georgetown Police Department but the Georgetown Fire Department and EMS, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tables were set up by many local and county agencies, organizations, businesses, and churches. It was an event that every aspect of the community participated in.

Officer Green said, “I was thrilled with how it turned out and the great crowd we had.”

Plaques were given to the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and State Highway Patrol for their participation in National Night Out. Jesse Green was also presented with a plaque for creating and coordinating the event. The Christian Theater for Children’s Show Choir provided spirited patriotic and contemporary songs. Georgetown students were given cards to have stamped by various organizations to earn a backpack. Food was provided for free along with free Coke products and lots of door prizes were given out throughout the event. Officer Green wants to thank the Courthouse Square Association especially, Carol Myers, the Fire Department especially Estel Newberry, and all of the organizations that participated and those who attended.

Mayor Dale Cahall expressed, “I am grateful that so many attended to show support for our safety units including our police department and our fire and EMS department. It is good to see Georgetown come out for an event that involves so many in our community. I’m looking forward to next year’s.”

National Night Out 2019 will be August 6. It will be bigger and better next year. Look for information closer to that time.