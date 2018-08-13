Carol Ann Neimeister Schoch, 79 years old of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Locust Ridge Nursing Home, Williamsburg, Ohio. Wife of the late Henry Schoch. She is survived by her Daughter: Deb Ensz. 2 Sons: Doug Schoch and the late Craig Schoch. 2 Grandchildren: Alicia Krauser and Craig Thomas Schoch. Sister-in-Law: Sharon Heidel. Nephew: Kory Heidel. Preceded in death by her Parents: Eugene and Betty Heidel and her Brother: Neal Heidel. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.