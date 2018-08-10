Four sentenced in court

Four people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

David Nickerson

On May 31, 2018, a four Count indictment was filed against David L. Nickerson, in Case No. 2018-2155.

The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Count 2, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, both felonies, of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine, Count 3, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine, and Count 4, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $2500.00. On July 27, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1, 2 and 3, before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Nickerson, Count 1, confinement of 1 year in the Ohio Department of Corrections, Count 2, confinement of 24 months in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 1, by operation of law, driver’s license suspension for life, with the first 3 years being mandatory, Count 3, mandatory confinement of 3 years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Counts 1 and 2. Count 4 is dismissed.

Kenneth Rummel, Jr.

On May 31, 2018, a five Count indictment was filed against Kenneth Paul Rummel, Jr., in Case No. 2018-2146. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the 1st degree, having a mandatory sentence of 11 years in prison and a $20,000.00 fine, and Count 2, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, Count 3, Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, and Counts 4 and 5, Having Weapons While Under Disability, all felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On July 16, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 2 and 4 before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On July 30, 2018, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Rummel, Count 2, confinement of 4 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time. Count 4, confinement of 30 months in prison, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Count 2. Counts 1, 3 and 5 are dismissed.

Christopher Nichols

On July 27, 2018, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on October 26, 2017, against Defendant, Christopher B. Nichols, in Case No. 2017-2130.

The Defendant has been convicted of one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $2,500.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

The Court orders that the Defendant serve 120 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center. Further, community control is terminated.

Amanda Yockey

On July 27, 2018, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on November 24, 2015, against Defendant, Amanda Ellen Yockey, in Case No. 2015-2254.

The Defendant has been convicted of one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, within the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years, which was subsequently extended an additional year. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

The Court orders that the Defendant serve 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.