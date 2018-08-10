19 indicted by grand jury

Nineteen people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on July 30 on a variety of offenses.

Aaron Brandenburg, 28 of Georgetown, is charged two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, both first degree felonies; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, all second degree felonies; two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, both fourth degree felonies; two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, both fifth degree felonies.

Travis Smith, 23 of Georgetown, is charged two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, both first degree felonies; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, all second degree felonies; two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, both fourth degree felonies; two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, both fifth degree felonies.

Ricky Holland, 33 of Georgetown, is charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, a first degree felony, two counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, both second degree felonies, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony, and Trafficking in Heroin, a fifth degree felony.

Michael Benjamin, 43 of Mt. Orab, is charged with six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, all third degree felonies. The charges are based on allegations that Benjamin had unlawful sexual contact with three victims earlier this year.

Desiree Nunn, 24 of Hamersville, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, all third degree felonies; three counts of Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances, all fourth degree felonies; Trafficking in Marijuana, a fourth degree felony; and five counts of Endangering Children, all first degree misdemeanors.

Shane Barger, 23 of Hamersville, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, all third degree felonies; three counts of Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances, all fourth degree felonies; and five counts of Endangering Children, all first degree misdemeanors.

Sheila Barger, 63 of Hamersville, is charged with three counts of Permitting Drug Abuse, all fifth degree felonies; and five counts of Endangering Children, all first degree misdemeanors.

Jahlen Lansing, 25 of Sardinia, is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony; Abduction, a third degree felony; Domestic Violence, a first degree misdemeanor; and four counts of Endangering Children, all first degree misdemeanors.

Timothy Roberts of Loveland, is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Marijuana, both third degree felonies; Trafficking in Marijuana, a fourth degree felony; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree misdemeanor.

Robert Powell, III, 46 of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence, both third degree felonies.

Caleb Paul, 28 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, both first degree misdemeanors.

Anthony Ward, 46 of Aberdeen, is charged with Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony; Attempted Burglary, a third degree felony; Breaking and Entering, a fifth degree felony; and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Paul Breedlove, 36 of Hamersville, is charged with two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, both third degree felonies; and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

Dottie Isaac, 41 of Aberdeen, is charged with Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, a fifth degree felony, Attempted Burglary, a third degree felony; Breaking and Entering, a fifth degree felony; and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Tressa Wedmore, 32 of Fayetteville, is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, a fourth degree felony; Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth degree felony; and three counts of Endangering Children, all first degree misdemeanors.

Joseph McVicker, 40 of Fayetteville, Trafficking in Marijuana, a fourth degree felony; Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth degree felony; and three counts of Endangering Children, all first degree misdemeanors.

Tasha Taylor, 31 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

William Howard, 34 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Allan Fryman, 47 of Aberdeen, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.