Jerry L. Waits, 71

Jerry L. Waits, age 71 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from the Brown County Health Department after 30 years of service and after a brief retirement, he went back to work at the Brown County Rural Water Association. Jerry was a member the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435 and enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching his grandkids participate in sports and spending time with family and friends. He was born May 6, 1947 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the son of the late John Roy and Betty Jean (Cremer) Waits. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law – Owen and Anita Stanfield.

Mr. Waits is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joellyn (Stanfield) Waits, whom he married June 17, 1967; three children – Lee Ann Waits and Chris Waits and wife Elizabeth all of Georgetown, Ohio and Craig Waits and wife Abby of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren – Evan Cotter, Emilee and Ethan Thomas and Olivia Waits; two brothers – Larry Waits and wife Jeanne of Buford, Ohio, and Mike Waits and wife Sue of Mowrystown, Ohio; one sister – Melody Waits of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Vernon “Butch” Stanfield and wife Patti of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Jane Pack and husband Stan of Georgetown, Ohio; two aunts – Nellie Minion of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Charlotte Cremer of Cincinnati, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the church with Masonic Services at 7:45 P.M.. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 100 Liming Farm Road, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

