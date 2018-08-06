Joyce Foster-Wardlow, 70

Joyce Foster-Wardlow, age 70, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, August 4, 2018 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born October 26, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Maurice and France Neal Wardlow.

Joyce was one of the founding members of the Sardinia Life Squad. She was a 911 operator at Georgetown for many years. She was also a nurses aide at many local nursing homes and a medical technician at the Highland District Hospital ER. Joyce loved her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Daisy.

Surviving are son, Joseph (Kendra Cox) Foster of Harlingen, TX, two daughters, Melissa (Jason Raines) Hampton Newland of Winchester and Susan (Larry) Purdy of Buford, five grandsons, four granddaughters, five great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, significant other of 22 years, Paul Loury of Winchester, brother, Donald (Frieda) Wardlow, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Joyce Foster, and 2 brothers, Glenn Wardlow and Tony Wardlow.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Hamilton. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

