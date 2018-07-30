William ‘Eddie’ Gallimore, 66

William E. “Eddie” Gallimore, age 66 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a tree trimmer for Asplundh for 32 years and his favorite Bible verse was Psalms 91: 1-16. Eddie was born January 3, 1952 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Curtis and Lena May (Morris) Gallimore. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Denver Lee Gallimore.

Mr. Gallimore is survived by three sons – William and Steven Gallimore both of Georgetown, Ohio and Dewayne Gallimore of Bethel, Ohio; three sisters – Rebecca and Geneva Gallimore both of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Mary Sales of Lebanon, Ohio; special nephew – Shane Kennedy of Lebanon, Ohio, whom Eddie was a father figure to; special friends – Tommy and Brian and families and many other friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mike Boys will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com